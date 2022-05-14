Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 mln

Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

May 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) sold 7 million shares of electric carmaker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) for about $188.2 million, or $26.88 apiece, the U.S. automaker said in a filing on Friday.

Ford now holds 86.9 million shares in the California-headquartered company.

Rivian is struggling in a competitive market, including competition from Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, while a supply chain crisis is limiting production at its plants. read more

The electric-car maker earlier slashed its planned 2022 production in half to 25,000 vehicles.

On Tuesday, Ford had sold about 8 million shares of Rivian worth $214 million.

Rivian shares closed at $26.70 on Friday.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

