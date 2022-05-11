Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $214 million

R1T is seen outside startup Rivian Automotive's electric vehicle factory in Normal, Illinois, U.S. April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

May 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) sold 8 million shares of electric carmaker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) for $214 million, or $26.80 apiece, the U.S. automaker said in a filing on Tuesday.

Ford now holds 93.9 million shares in the California-headquartered company.

Rivian's shares opened at a record low on Monday after the sale was reported by CNBC over the weekend. read more

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.