1 minute read
Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $214 million
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) sold 8 million shares of electric carmaker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) for $214 million, or $26.80 apiece, the U.S. automaker said in a filing on Tuesday.
Ford now holds 93.9 million shares in the California-headquartered company.
Rivian's shares opened at a record low on Monday after the sale was reported by CNBC over the weekend. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.