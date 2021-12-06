Ford delays return-to-work hybrid plan to March amid COVID uncertainty

The Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

DETROIT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday it would push its return-to-work hybrid plan to March as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic remaineduncertain.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it will begin a pilot phase for select employees in February and March. The company had previously said it would not return to work under a hybrid work model - a combination of on-site and remote working - before January.

"The state of COVID-19 virus remains fluid, and despite the success of our ongoing safety protocols and increased vaccination rates, we are shifting the start date of the hybrid work model to March," Ford said in an emailed statement.

This covers Ford's non-site-dependent employees and does not include plant workers represented by the United Auto Workers union. The union and Detroit Three automakers have recommended vaccinations and boosters for those workers, but those are not mandatory. Wearing masks to curb the spread of COVID in plants remains mandatory, however.

Companies are beginning to consider changes to their return-to-office plans and work models overall for employees because of the emergence of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron. Companies are struggling to understand how the variant might affect their operations and profits, with many taking a wait-and-see stance as they assess its spread and potential harmfulness. read more

Last week, Alphabet Inc's(GOOGL.O) Google said it was indefinitely pushing back its January return-to-work office plan globally amid concerns over Omicron and some resistance to company-mandated vaccinations. read more

