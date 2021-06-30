Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ford to shut some N. American plants for few weeks on chip shortage

2020 Ford Explorer cars are seen at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski//File Photo

June 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Wednesday several of its North American factories will be shut for a few weeks in July and August due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The supply crunch would cost it $2.5 billion this year and halve vehicle production in the second quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company had said in April.

"While we continue to manufacture new vehicles, we're prioritizing completing our customers' vehicles that were assembled without certain parts due to the industry-wide semiconductor shortage," Ford said in a statement.

The No.2 U.S. automaker said its Chicago assembly plant, which makes the Explorer sport utility vehicles (SUVs), will be shut from the week of July 5 to the week of July 26. The plant will run two shifts during the Aug. 2 week.

The company said it would also shutter the production line for one of its best selling vehicles, the F-150 pickup truck, at its Kansas City assembly plant for a couple of weeks next month.

Ford's Michigan assembly plant that recently started shipping its Bronco SUVs will be down for two weeks in July due to a shortage of certain auto parts, the company said, adding that this was unrelated to the chip shortage.

Shares of Ford were down nearly 1% in afternoon trading.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

