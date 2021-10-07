Ford to suspend production for two days at Mexico plant on material shortage -union

The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford will temporarily suspend production from Oct. 11-12 at its Mexico Hermosillo plant because of a shortage of material, the labor union said on Thursday in a statement.

Earlier this month, Ford (FORD.O) said it would suspend production at its Flat Rock, Michigan, plant and at parts of its Kansas City plant. read more

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Leslie Adler

