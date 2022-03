Ford suspends Russian operations following invasion of Ukraine

Russian and U.S. state flags are reflected in windows of a factory of Ford Sollers, a joint venture of U.S. carmaker Ford with Russian partners, in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

March 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Tuesday that, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it has informed joint venture partner Sollers it is immediately suspending operations in Russia until further notice.

Ford said it does not have significant operations in Ukraine.

Ford also said the Ford Fund is making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid to assist displaced Ukrainian citizens and families.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Chris Reese

