Ford will halt production at U.S. truck plant for week over chip shortage

The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said Wednesday it will temporarily shutter its Kansas City assembly plant that builds its best-selling F-150 pickup truck due to a semiconductor-related part shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

The one-week shutdown will begin Aug. 23, the second largest U.S. automaker said, adding it will also cut a shift on Saturday. The global auto industry has been hit hard by chip shortages that have caused significant production cuts.

