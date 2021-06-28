Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ford to wind down finance businesses in Argentina, Brazil

The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday its financial services arm, Ford Credit, would wind down operations in Brazil and Argentina and take a non-cash charge of up to $375 million.

Ford said it expects most of these losses, which include $365 million related to foreign currency, to be recognized in 2021, though the timing for the completion of the shutdown is uncertain. (https://bit.ly/3dGEayr)

The company said it would pay about $10 million in cash for employee separations.

Earlier this month, media reports said Ford would pay roughly 2.5 billion reais ($495 million) to the state of Bahia after deciding to close its plants in Brazil. read more

