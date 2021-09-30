Foreign automakers ask U.S. House Democrats to reject union EV tax credit

The VW logo is seen at the site of the first hearing against VW over the diesel emissions cheating scandal, at the Higher Regional Court in Braunschweig, Germany, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi//File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A group of 12 major foreign automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), urged U.S. House of Representatives Democrats to reject a proposed $4,500 tax incentive for U.S-made electric vehicles by union workers.

A House panel this month approved legislation to boost EV credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles. The foreign automakers, in a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats on Thursday, said the proposal "would unfairly disadvantage American workers who have chosen not to join a union and produce more than half of all vehicles in the United States and the vast majority of American-made EVs."

