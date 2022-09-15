Foreign exchange doesn't determine long-term planning, Nissan COO says

NISSAN Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta stands next to a car at NISSAN Gallery in Yokohama, Japan November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) doesn't make its mid- or long-term decisions based on fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, its chief operating officer said on Thursday.

Ashwani Gupta made the comment in a Reuters Newsmaker interview. Weakness in the yen - the currency has been hammered against the dollar this year - has raised concern among Japan Inc and policymakers.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by David Dolan and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.