Foreign exchange doesn't determine long-term planning, Nissan COO says
TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) doesn't make its mid- or long-term decisions based on fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, its chief operating officer said on Thursday.
Ashwani Gupta made the comment in a Reuters Newsmaker interview. Weakness in the yen - the currency has been hammered against the dollar this year - has raised concern among Japan Inc and policymakers.
