United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams at a press briefing in Detroit, Michigan, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph White

A former president of the United Auto Workers, Dennis Williams, on Tuesday was sentenced to 21 months in prison and fined $10,000 for conspiring to embezzle union funds as part of a larger federal probe into corruption in the union.

Williams, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, apologized to UAW members and asked for forgiveness at the video hearing. Williams, 68, is one of 15 people charged in a wide-ranging probe conducted by the office for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, which last December reached a deal with the union for independent oversight. read more

