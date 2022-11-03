Forvia targets sales of around 30 bln euros in 2025















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Forvia, the European car parts maker born from Faurecia's (EPED.PA) takeover of German rival Hella (HLE.DE), said on Thursday it expected to reach around 30 billion euros ($29.5 billion) in sales in 2025, with an operating margin of over 7% of sales, as it works to reduce debt and cut costs.

The company revised down its assumption of global automotive production for 2025 to 88 million units, down by 6 million from its previous forecast, citing "tough macroeconomic conditions between 2021 and 2023".

It is also targeting net cash flow at 4% of sales in 2025.

For the current financial year, the group in October forecast an operating margin of between 4% and 5% and sales between 24.5 billion and 25.5 billion euros.

Presenting its 2025 strategy on Thursday, Forvia said it would prioritise deleveraging, cost reduction, and "robust and selective" growth.

Faurecia, which sealed its takeover of German automotive lighting group Hella in January with the combined entity taking the name Forvia, is now seeking to reduced debt after the acquisition.

Through a mix of improved cash generation and divestments, Faurecia will reduce its net debt to around 6 billion at end-2025 from 8.4 billion at June 30, it said.

Faurecia will not be paying a dividend in 2023, it added.

($1 = 1.0179 euros)

