Foxconn, Lordstown Motors to pursue U.S. loan for EV factory

A Lordstown Motors pre-production all electric pickup truck, the Endurance, is seen after being merged with a chassis at the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Global technology firm Foxconn and startup Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O) said Friday they plan to pursue a U.S. Energy Department loan from a program to help pay for the costs of retooling a factory to build electric trucks.

Foxconn agreed in principle to buy a Lordstown Motors Corp assembly plant for $230 million and take over production of a new pickup truck, the companies said on Thursday. read more In January, Lordstown said it was in advanced talks with the department for a retooling loan.

Reporting by David Shepardson

