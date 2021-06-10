Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

France's Citroen charged with consumer fraud over dieselgate probe

2 minute read

The logo of Citroen is seen on a new electric car AMI during a media presentation in Paris, France, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Thursday that its French Citroen unit had been charged with consumer fraud by French prosecutors in a far-reaching diesel emissions probe.

Citroen would have to make a deposit of 8 million euros and provide a bank guarantee of 25 million euros for potential compensation for losses, Stellantis said in a statement.

It said Citroen was assessing its defence options.

Renault (RENA.PA), Peugeot, owned by Stellantis, and Volkswagen France, the French unit of German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), have also been charged in France over the dieselgate investigation.

Several carmakers in Europe have come under scrutiny since the Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal which erupted in 2015 over test-cheating in the United States, at a time when regulators are becoming ever tougher on pollution standards.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:26 PM UTCU.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; inflation heating up

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 15 months, while consumer prices increased solidly in May as the pandemic's easing grip on the economy continues to boost domestic demand.

BusinessToshiba colluded with government to undermine shareholders, probe finds
BusinessAnalysis: G7 global tax plan may hit corporate titans unevenly
BusinessS&P 500 hits record high as Wall Street brushes off higher inflation data
BusinessU.S. House panel approves $547 bln infrastructure boost