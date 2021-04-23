Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationFrance's Renault scraps investment in new diesel engine

Reuters
1 minute read

French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) will not invest in developing a new engine to fit the last generation of diesel vehicles it will produce and will instead adapt its existing model, Chief Executive Luca de Meo told shareholders on Friday.

Auto groups are accelerating an overhaul away from diesel and into electric cars, encouraged by more stringent rules on pollution and emissions and growing consumer demand for greener vehicles. read more

Renault made its own motors and was long a provider of diesel engines for other companies too. Dropping this investment plan comes as the loss-making group looks to cut costs.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · April 22, 2021 · 10:00 PM UTCAnalysis: Tesla’s bad week in China was months in the making

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has had a terrible week in China, but sentiment against the U.S. electric car company in its second-biggest market had been building as it struggled to keep pace with rapid growth.

Autos & TransportationAnalysis: Reprieve for Spanish plant highlights Airbus restructuring challenge
Autos & TransportationGM commits to doubling ad spending with Black-owned media
Autos & TransportationHoneywell raises full-year outlook as profit beats on warehouse equipment demand
Autos & TransportationVolkswagen labour boss who clashed with CEO to take Traton role