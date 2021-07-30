Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

France's Renault swings to half-year net profit versus 2020 loss

1 minute read

The logo of carmaker Renault is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) on Friday posted a half-year net profit compared to a hefty loss for the same period in 2020, thanks to rising car sales and a turnaround plan focused on profitability.

The carmaker reported a quarterly net profit of 354 million euros ($420.52 million) for the first six months of 2021 compared to a loss of nearly 7.3 billion euros for the same period in 2020, which included lengthy industry-wide production shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · July 29, 2021 · 9:27 PM UTCBiden wants U.S automakers to pledge 40% electric vehicles by 2030 -sources

The White House has told U.S. automakers it wants them to back a voluntary pledge of at least 40% of new vehicles sales being electric by 2030 as it works to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, sources briefed on the matter said.

Autos & TransportationTesla-chaser Volkswagen lifts margin outlook again after record profit
Autos & TransportationU.S. charges Nikola founder Trevor Milton with lying to investors
Autos & TransportationChina's CATL unveils sodium-ion battery - a first for a major car battery maker
Autos & TransportationAsked on Porsche IPO, VW CEO says we have to 'consider' tapping markets