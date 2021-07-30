France's Renault swings to half-year net profit versus 2020 loss

The logo of carmaker Renault is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) on Friday posted a half-year net profit compared to a hefty loss for the same period in 2020, thanks to rising car sales and a turnaround plan focused on profitability.

The carmaker reported a quarterly net profit of 354 million euros ($420.52 million) for the first six months of 2021 compared to a loss of nearly 7.3 billion euros for the same period in 2020, which included lengthy industry-wide production shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Vinay Dwivedi

