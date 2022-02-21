French auto supplier Faurecia sees higher sales in 2022

An illustration shows a car dashboard with a giant screen on the side of the Faurecia booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French car parts group Faurecia (EPED.PA) on Monday forecast a rise in full-year sales, as it expects semiconductor shortages to ease from the second half of the year.

The group, which supplies car seats, dashboards and fuel systems to automakers, now sees 2022 sales of 17.5-18 billion euros ($19.89-20.45 billion), up from 15.6 billion euros recorded last year.

Faurecia also said it expects its operating margin to be between 6% and 7% in 2022 compared to last year's 5.5%.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Olivier Sorgho

