French tyre maker Michelin beats first-quarter sales expectations

The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen on a Formula E racing car during a news conference in Rome, Italy May 17, 2016 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

April 26 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday confirmed its full-year outlook despite a "highly uncertain environment" after better than expected quarterly sales.

The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, reiterated its full-year forecast of segment operating income above 3.2 billion euros($3.4 billion) at constant exchange rates and a structural free cash flow of more than 1.2 billion euros.

First-quarter sales rose 19% to 6.48 billion euros, beating a company-provided analyst consensus of 6.34 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9385 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Oliver Cherfan Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.