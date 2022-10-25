French tyre maker Michelin confirms profit guidance as nine-month sales rise 20.5%

The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen at a company building in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday posted a 20.5% increase in sales for the first nine months of the year citing sustained end-user demand in most regions and markets, leaving its full-year profit guidance unchanged.

Sales of the group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, rose to 20.73 billion euros ($20.63 billion) from 17.20 billion euros last year.

($1 = 1.0032 euros)

Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos Editing by Tassilo Hummel and David Goodman

