French tyre maker Michelin reports Q1 results, 2023 guidance confirmed















April 26 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Wednesday confirmed its full-year outlook after a rise in first-quarter sales as it benefited from premium positioning.

The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment maintained its full-year forecast of segment operating income to reach 3.2 billion euros ($3.54 billion) at constant exchange rates and reported free cash flow excluding M&A of more than 1.6 billion euros.

Michelin posted a 7.4% rise in consolidated sales to 6.96 billion euros for the first three months of the year, against 6.48 billion euros reported one year ago.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

Reporting by Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; Editing by Jane Merriman











