French tyre maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia















May 26 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) said on Friday it was selling its activities Russia Tyre Manufacturing Company (MRTMC) and Camso CIS in Russia to Power International Tires, a tire distributor in the country.

The agreement, approved by local authorities, will save 250 jobs, mainly based in Davydovo, the group said in a statement.

Reporting by Dina Kartit, edited by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.