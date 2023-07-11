China's Geely, Renault ink deal to develop powertrain technology
July 11 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile Holdings (0175.HK) and French car maker Renault SA (RENA.PA) signed a joint venture (JV) to launch a company that will manufacture and supply hybrid powertrain engines, the companies said on Tuesday.
Reuters reported in March that Renault and Geely want their JV to become a leading combustion engine and hybrid engine supplier for the car industry by the end of 2023, with a workforce of 19,000 and 15 billion euros ($16.3 billion) in annual revenue.
Geely, via its subsidiary Aurobay Holding, will hold 33% of the joint venture, 50% will be owned by Renault and the remaining stake will go to GHPT Ltd, a subsidiary of Geely Holding, the company said in a statement.
Both companies have for months now looked to bring in Saudi Aramco(2222.SE) as an investor and a partner to develop and supply gasoline engines and hybrid technologies.
Aramco is evaluating a strategic investment in this new powertrain technology company, Renault said.
The completion of the transaction is expected to take place in the second half of 2023.
