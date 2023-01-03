General Motors to add 5,000 jobs in northern Mexico, economy ministry says

The GM logo is seen on a water tank of the General Motors assembly plant in Ramos Arizpe, in Coahuila state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) will add 5,000 jobs to its plant in the northern Mexican town of Ramos Arizpe, Mexico's economy ministry said on Tuesday, following a meeting with the carmaker.

GM also discussed plans to produce only electric vehicles at the plant by 2024, the ministry said in a Tweet.

