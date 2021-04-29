Skip to main content

Autos & TransportationGeneral Motors to make electric cars in Mexico from 2023

ReutersSharay Angulo
2 minute read

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors will from 2023 make electric vehicles in Mexico as part of a $1 billion investment at its facility in the northern border state of Coahuilathat includes a new paint plant, the U.S. carmaker said on Thursday.

The high-tech paint plant will start operations from June at the Ramos Arizpe site, which currently assembles conventional internal-combustion vehicles including the Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer models, along with engines and transmissions.

The automaker, known as GM, already makes electric vehicles at four locations in the United States and Canada.

GM's Ramos Arizpe expansion will include new capacity to make batteries and other electronic components, which will begin during the second half of this year, the company said.

"I'm sure this investment will contribute to continue boosting Mexican manufacturing while bringing development to the region, the industry and the country," said Francisco Garza, president of GM's Mexican unit, during a webcast announcement.

Garza said he could not rule out adding a third production shift to the Ramos Arizpe facility in the near term, which would depend on meeting certain economic conditions.

The facility's current workforce has 5,600 direct employees.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · April 28, 2021 · 11:19 PM UTCU.S. safety board to release report on Texas Tesla crash within a month

The U.S. transport safety board is working to publish as soon as possible a preliminary report on a recent Tesla (TSLA.O) vehicle crash in Texas in which local police said no one was in the driver's seat, a senior official told Reuters, acknowledging public confusion over the fatal accident.

Autos & TransportationFord posts profit, says chip shortage to slash Q2 output by 50%
Autos & TransportationEXCLUSIVE Forbes pursues SPAC talks amid new takeover interest -sources
Autos & TransportationGeneral Motors' to make $1 bln electric auto investment in Mexico
Autos & TransportationNissan to temporarily shut Mexican plant in May due to semiconductor shortage

Japanese automaker Nissan's Aguascalientes factory in central Mexico will shut operations during seven days in May due to a lack of semiconductors, the company said on Thursday.