General Motors to produce 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV at Ramos Arizpe in Mexico

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Monday that it will build the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, an electric vehicle, at a plant in the northern Mexican city of Ramos Arizpe.

The car will be ready to be sold in Mexico by the end of 2023, GM said in a press release.

Reporting by Kylie Madry

