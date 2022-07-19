1 minute read
General Motors to produce 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV at Ramos Arizpe in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Monday that it will build the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, an electric vehicle, at a plant in the northern Mexican city of Ramos Arizpe.
The car will be ready to be sold in Mexico by the end of 2023, GM said in a press release.
Reporting by Kylie Madry
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.