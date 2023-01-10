German appeals court overturns acquittals in Volkswagen works council case















BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Germany's appeals court on Tuesday overturned acquittals in a case about the renumeration of members of the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) workers council and ordered the case go to a new court.

A regional court had last year acquitted the defendants, two former management board members and two human resources managers, who had been charged with breach of trust, the Bundesgerichtshof court in Karlsruhe said in a statement.

Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel











