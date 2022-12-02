German car lobby VDIK expects 6% sales growth in German car market in 2023















BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The VDIK car lobby for foreign brands in Germany said on Friday it expects sales in the German car market to grow by 6% next year to 2.75 million vehicles.

According to the association, new registrations in Germany are to fall by 1% to 2.6 million units this year. Sales of electric cars are forecast to increase by 9%, but it said growth momentum was slowing here.

