German cartel office allows VW, Bosch to start automated driving cooperation

Bosch logo is seen on a bike during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021.

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Bosch may begin jointly developing automated driving technology, the German cartel office said on Monday, adding that it would continue to monitor the companies' cooperation.

"It is the task of the cartel office to maintain competition already at the level of research and development, as this is where the foundations for future products and markets are laid," office head Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

VW and Bosch's cooperation falls under European research and development rules, which the office said exempted it from a cartel ban. There are also several other automotive and IT firms working on similar technology at present, the office added.

