German chancellor to meet top auto sector representatives on Tuesday
BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet top representatives from the car and mobility industries on Tuesday to discuss climate protection policies, said a government spokesperson on Friday.
Topics include resilience of supply chains, mobility and climate protection, said the spokesperson, who did not name which companies would be represented at the meeting.
Writing by Miranda Murray
