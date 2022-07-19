German consumer group files lawsuit against Tesla over privacy concerns, CO2 ads
BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Germany's largest consumer protection group vzbv has filed a lawsuit against Tesla (TSLA.O) in a Berlin court over alleged misleading advertising and data protection violations, the group said on Tuesday.
The group said Tesla made misleading statements on how much carbon-dioxide emissions consumers save when purchasing a Tesla electric vehicle.
The car's sentry mode, which records its surroundings, also violates data protection laws, according to the vzbv.
