German consumer group files lawsuit against Tesla over privacy concerns, CO2 ads

A Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Germany's largest consumer protection group vzbv has filed a lawsuit against Tesla (TSLA.O) in a Berlin court over alleged misleading advertising and data protection violations, the group said on Tuesday.

The group said Tesla made misleading statements on how much carbon-dioxide emissions consumers save when purchasing a Tesla electric vehicle.

The car's sentry mode, which records its surroundings, also violates data protection laws, according to the vzbv.

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

