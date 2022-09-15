1 minute read
German economy minister: no information on any changes to Tesla plans in Germany
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday he had no information on any changes to Tesla's (TSLA.O) plans in Germany.
On Wednesday, German radio broadcaster rbb reported that the U.S. e-car maker's plans to expand its factory outside Berlin had been shelved for the time being. read more
Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel
