German economy minister: no information on any changes to Tesla plans in Germany

A general view shows the Tesla logo on the Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday he had no information on any changes to Tesla's (TSLA.O) plans in Germany.

On Wednesday, German radio broadcaster rbb reported that the U.S. e-car maker's plans to expand its factory outside Berlin had been shelved for the time being. read more

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

