German new passenger car registrations up 3% in August - industry source

Cars are parked in the car park of Simon car re-import company in Emmering near Munich December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier/Files

Sept 5 (Reuters) - German new passenger car registrations rose 3% in August to nearly 200,000 vehicles, an industry source said on Monday.

From January to August, new passenger car registrations fell 10% to 1.64 million vehicles, the source added.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray

