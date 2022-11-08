German prosecutor investigating cyberattack on Continental - Handelsblatt

A sticker with the logo of German tyre company Continental is pictured on tyres in Bourbriac, France, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Nov 8 (Reuters) - German prosecutors are investigating a cyberattack on the tyre and automotive parts maker Continental , Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson who declined to go into further details.

Continental had said on Monday that a cyberattack it reported in August had resulted in some data being stolen from the company.

Writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Rachel More

