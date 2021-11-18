Autos & Transportation
German prosecutors seize documents at Continental AG in diesel probe
HAMBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German prosecutors seized documents at automotive supplier Continental (CONG.DE) on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the illegal use of defeat devices in diesel engines, the Hanover prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
Asked whether there was a connection between the search at Continental and its surprise move to dismiss its Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer, a prosecutor said: "I assume so". read more
Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Maria Sheahan
