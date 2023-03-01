Germany should stick to commitment of banning new combustion-engine cars from 2035 -environment minister















BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Germany should "act reliably at the European level" and stick to the EU commitment of banning new combustion-engine cars from 2035, Germany's Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday.

She added the regulations had been "coordinated and agreed upon in long negotiations."

"We should reliably implement these regulations and not back away from them at the last minute," Lemke said.

The German coalition parties are at odds on the issue, with the pro-business FDP advocating for the use of e-fuels as a way to continue using combustion engines.

