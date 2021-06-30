Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Global light vehicle production to grow 50% in Q2, supply woes persist - IHS

2 minute read

Staff wear protective masks at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS

June 30 (Reuters) - Global light vehicle production is expected to grow 50% in the second-quarter as the industry recovers from the pandemic, but supply constraints remain a challenge, data firm IHS Markit said on Wednesday.

IHS estimates semiconductor capacity will be able keep up with demand starting only in the first quarter of 2022.

"The rise of new (COVID-19) strains especially in regions with limited vaccines continues to threaten the availability of semiconductors due to workforce reductions," IHS said.

Supply chains were hit hard in the first-quarter by the storms in Texas, the Fukushima earthquake in Japan and the fire at a Japanese semiconductor factory owned by Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T). IHS estimates the greatest impact of supply disruptions was felt in the second quarter.

Reduced production due to shortages of semiconductors has resulted in the lowest levels of unsold cars and trucks on dealer lots in years, according to consulting firm AlixPartners. read more

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 2:47 PM UTCRenault revives models of the past for an electric future

Renault (RENA.PA) unveiled a more ambitious strategy for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday, betting on new, affordable versions of its iconic small cars of the past to catch up with Volkswagen (VOWG.DE) in the fast-growing sector.

Autos & TransportationCanada to ban sale of new fuel-powered cars and light trucks from 2035
Autos & TransportationDetroit automakers, UAW drop mask mandate for vaccinated workers
Autos & TransportationChinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise $1.8 bln in Hong Kong listing
Autos & TransportationU.S. regulators to more closely monitor advanced driver safety systems