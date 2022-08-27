Global market for EV batteries expected to reach $250 bln by 2030 - Chinese official

Employees work on the production line of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province, China March 30, 2021. Picture taken March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The global market for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is expected to reach $250 billion by 2030, with demand exceeding 3.5 terrawatt hours, said Wan Gang, president of China's World New Energy Vehicle Congress, speaking in Beijing on Saturday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Zoey Zhang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.