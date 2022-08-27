1 minute read
Global market for EV batteries expected to reach $250 bln by 2030 - Chinese official
SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The global market for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is expected to reach $250 billion by 2030, with demand exceeding 3.5 terrawatt hours, said Wan Gang, president of China's World New Energy Vehicle Congress, speaking in Beijing on Saturday.
Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Zoey Zhang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell
