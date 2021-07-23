Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

GM to add automatic lane-change, other features to driver assistance tech

1 minute read

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

July 23 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Friday it will add new features, including hands-free automatic lane-changing, to some of its models with Super Cruise driver assistance.

The automaker will introduce them on six model year 2022 vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

The features — to be available in vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade and the Chevrolet Silverado — will also include trailering for trucks and SUVs, and an enhanced navigation display.

Super Cruise will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including the GMC Hummer EV SUV, GM said.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · July 24, 2021 · 12:48 PM UTCGM, Cruise sue Ford to block use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

General Motors Co (GM.N) and its Cruise robo-taxi subsidiary have filed a lawsuit to stop Ford Motor Co (F.N) from using the name "BlueCruise" to market its hands-free driving technology, the companies said on Saturday.

Autos & TransportationEV startup Rivian announces $2.5 bln funding round led by Amazon, Ford
Autos & TransportationTesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles - sources
Autos & TransportationCar chip shortage to abate, smartphones could be next: industry execs
Autos & TransportationGM issues new recall for nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks