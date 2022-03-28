GM appoints Scott Bell to lead its Chevrolet brand

The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

March 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Monday it has appointed Scott Bell as the vice president of Global Chevrolet.

Bell, currently president and managing director of GM Canada, will move to the United States and lead the Chevrolet brand, the Detroit-based automaker said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

