GM auto sales fall for first time in four quarters

FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Oct 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) on Friday reported a drop in U.S. auto sales for the first time in four quarters, hit by worsening semiconductor chip shortages and low inventories.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker said third-quarter sales fell to 446,997 vehicles, down 218,195 vehicles from a year earlier.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

