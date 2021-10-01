Autos & Transportation
GM auto sales fall for first time in four quarters
1 minute read
Oct 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) on Friday reported a drop in U.S. auto sales for the first time in four quarters, hit by worsening semiconductor chip shortages and low inventories.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker said third-quarter sales fell to 446,997 vehicles, down 218,195 vehicles from a year earlier.
Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
