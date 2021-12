The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) expects full year adjusted pre-tax profits will reach about $14 billion, higher than the previous forecast, the automaker's Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during a presentation.

GM had previously forecast full-year adjusted pre-tax profits at $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Joe White

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.