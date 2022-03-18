GM buys SoftBank Vision Fund's stake in Cruise for $2.1 bln

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

March 18 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Friday it had entered into a deal with SoftBank Vision Fund and certain of its affiliates to acquire the fund's ownership stake in GM Cruise Holdings LLC for $2.1 billion.

The company said it will make an additional investment of $1.35 billion in Cruise, a self-driving technology company.

Following the deal, GM will own about 80% in Cruise, a subsidiary of the automaker, leaving SoftBank with no ownership interest or rights, it said in a securities filing.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.