Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationGM commits to doubling ad spending with Black-owned media

Reuters
1 minute read

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co (GM.N) on Friday said it will double its commitment to spending with Black-owned media to 4% of its ad budget next year with a target of reaching 8% by 2025.

GM had come under criticism from some Black media leaders for not spending enough of the U.S. automaker's ad budget with Black-owned media. GM said it will spend 2% of its annual budget this year with Black-owned media.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · April 22, 2021 · 10:00 PM UTCAnalysis: Tesla’s bad week in China was months in the making

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has had a terrible week in China, but sentiment against the U.S. electric car company in its second-biggest market had been building as it struggled to keep pace with rapid growth.

Autos & TransportationAnalysis: Reprieve for Spanish plant highlights Airbus restructuring challenge
Autos & TransportationGM commits to doubling ad spending with Black-owned media
Autos & TransportationHoneywell raises full-year outlook as profit beats on warehouse equipment demand
Autos & TransportationVolkswagen labour boss who clashed with CEO to take Traton role