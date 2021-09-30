Skip to main content

GM extending Blazer production halt in Mexico

1 minute read

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Thursday it will extend by two weeks a halt to Chevrolet Blazer sport utility vehicle production at its Ramos plant in Mexico because of the ongoing chips shortage as it resumes production at other North American plants.

The largest U.S. automaker said production will resume Monday at its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant that builds the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5. Cadillac production has been halted at the Michigan plant since May. Production of the Blazer at the Ramos plant, which has been halted since Aug. 23, will now not resume before Oct. 15.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

