GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October

A close-up view of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle logo is seen at Stewart Chevrolet in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it will extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October in the aftermath of a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 10 reported fires.

The largest U.S. automaker said the extension of the production halt at its Orion Assembly plant will go through at least Oct. 15. GM also said it was cutting production at six other North American assembly plants because of the ongoing semiconductor chips shortage.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

