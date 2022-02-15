Skip to main content
GM extends EV Bolt production halt but plans to soon resume sales

A 2019 Chevrolet Bolt plug-in electric vehicle is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Tuesday it is extending a production halt to its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle until early April but plans to soon resume retail sales.

The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules after a series of fires and halted production and retail sales. In December, GM extended its production shutdown through the end of February. GM said Tuesday it plans to resume production of the Bolt at a Michigan plant the week of April 4.

Reporting by David Shepardson

