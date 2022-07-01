GM has nearly 100,000 vehicles parked at its facilities without some parts

The GM logo is seen on a water tank of the General Motors assembly plant in Ramos Arizpe, in Coahuila state, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

July 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Friday it had about 95,000 vehicles in its inventory that were manufactured without certain parts.

The U.S. automaker added its current-quarter vehicle wholesale volumes were hit by the chip shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

