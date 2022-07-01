1 minute read
GM has nearly 100,000 vehicles parked at its facilities without some parts
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Friday it had about 95,000 vehicles in its inventory that were manufactured without certain parts.
The U.S. automaker added its current-quarter vehicle wholesale volumes were hit by the chip shortages and supply chain disruptions.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.