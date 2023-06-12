GM to invest $632 million in Indiana plant for future truck production















June 12 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Monday it plans to invest $632 million in its Fort Wayne, Indiana assembly to prepare the plant for future internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size light duty trucks.

The investment will be used to support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the body and general assembly areas of the plant that manufactures GM's Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks.

Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











