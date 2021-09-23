Skip to main content

GM invests $300 mln in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta

1 minute read

The company logo of Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta is seen on the facade of its office building in Beijing, China March 13, 2020. Picture taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Thursday that it would invest $300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta to develop self-driving technologies for future models in China.

In China, the world's biggest car market, GM is making vehicles with SAIC Motor (600104.SS), which has also invested in Momenta. Momenta, which holds a permit for gathering high-definition maps in China, is also backed by Toyota Motor (7203.T) and Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes

