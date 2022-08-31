1 minute read
GM, LG Energy joint venture Ohio battery plant begins production
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A General Motors (GM.N) and LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) joint venture battery production plant in Ohio has begun production.
The Ultium Cells plant is the first of at least four plants planned in the United States by the joint venture to supply GM electric vehicles. The Warren plant has more than 800 employees and is preparing to further ramp up production, Ultium said.
Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese
